Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Charges UL Graduates to Lead Successful Careers in Liberia, Not Elsewhere

Fendall — United States Ambassador to Liberia H.E. Mark C. Toner says his greatest hope is for graduates of the University of Liberia to lead successful careers in Liberia, rather than in America, Europe, or some African country.

The top U.S. Diplomat accredited near Monrovia served as the commencement speaker on Friday, September 20, 2024, during the graduation exercise for students from the UL Graduate and Professional Schools in Fendall, Louisiana.

He spoke on the theme: "The Role of the University in Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development in a Turbulent World."

Amb. Toner argued that Liberia can only compete for foreign direct investment if it has a workforce with the skills, training, and education to succeed at that level.

"Universities and vocational schools can provide that workforce," he suggested.

According to him, it is worth taking a closer look at some of the factors impeding Liberia's progress.

He disclosed that his greatest hope is that all the graduates go on to lead successful careers not in America, or Europe, or even in some other African country, but right here in Liberia.

"I want to see all of you use the tools this university has given you to build a better future for yourselves and for your countrymen and women," he challenged the graduates.

To work in their communities, Amb. Toner encouraged the graduates to start businesses or pursue careers in public service.

"Because that is how you truly build and sustain a nation of laws, liberty, and opportunity."

According to the top U.S. Envoy, Liberia's success matters to him because he knows from personal experience how strong, resilient, and hardworking Liberians are.

"You, the graduates of today, are the key to ensuring Liberia's future matches the future you imagine for yourselves and your country."

"It is also, of course, very much in the United States' strategic interest to see Liberia emerge as a model of democratic governance, political stability, and economic growth in the region," he indicated.

He stated that Liberia occupies a region where political unrest, economic upheaval, and transnational threats have too often been the norm rather than the exception.

"My goal and the goal of every American ambassador before and after me should be to support Liberia's efforts to become a stable, prosperous, democratic nation, a strong partner and a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination."

He recalled that his time as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Grand Bassa County over 30 years ago was a formative experience.

On a more personal level, Amb. Toner noted his long and close relationship with Liberia, having served here as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the late 1980's.

"Coming back some thirty-plus years later, now as America's senior-most representative, has given me a unique perspective on where I believe our bilateral relationship needs to go in order for Liberia to become the prosperous, stable nation we all know it can be," said Amb. Toner.

Back then, the U.S. Envoy said he had the privilege to work alongside many dedicated Liberian health professionals, people who showed up every day to work under difficult circumstances without any guarantee of a regular pay check.

"These are the same people who inspire me to this day through their commitment, courage, and determination."

He disclosed that the U.S. government is proud to support Liberia's efforts to strengthen its education sector, working closely with the Ministry of Education to expand access to quality learning.

The Acting President of the University of Liberia Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh thanked U.S. Amb. H.E. Mark C. Toner for serving as the Keynote Speaker at the ceremony held on Friday in Fendall.

"Mr. Ambassador, we want you to know that your words of encouragement and inspiration will resonate deeply with us and the entire University Family during your tour of duty and beyond," said Dr. Conteh.

He noted that the University was putting out men and women who have been well-trained, well-disciplined, and highly motivated and fit to join the work force, ready to make meaningful contributions to the development of Liberia.

Dr. Conteh enjoined the graduates to take on the solemn responsibility of leadership, reminding them that they are uniquely qualified to take on this special role.

The Acting UL President extended profound gratitude to the Visitor, H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and the Government of Liberia for their continuous support to the sustenance of the University and for ensuring the quality and affordable education is provided for the young people of Liberia.

Through various academic agreements, Dr. Conteh listed several things that the University of Liberia has achieved over the past years.

Among them, he stated that a total of 17 faculty returned from study abroad, inclusive of three PhDs, and fourteen Masters. He detailed that they comprised of 13 males and 4 females.

He also reported that a total of 65 faculty members are studying abroad currently. Among them, he said there were 26 PhD candidates, 37 master's, and two bachelor's candidates.

On behalf of the College of Engineering, Dr. Conteh said the University of Liberia also signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Renaissance Institute for Science and Technology.

The aim of the MoU is promoting the education and training of Liberians and African nationals to engage in different aspects of Bacterial Science and Engineering that will harness raw materials of Liberia into wealth.

Dr. Conteh described the UL 104th Commencement Convocation as historic because it happened in a transitional period where the mantle of authority will begin changing hands shortly.

Former UL President Dr. Ophelia Weeks, the head of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) Dr. Edward Wonkeryor, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, government officials, faculty and staff of the University of Liberia, family and well-wishers of the graduates, graced the occasion.