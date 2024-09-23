Liberia: Looking for Trouble - CDC Secretary General Jefferson Koijee Expresses Disappointment After Party Denied Access to West Point Field

Monrovia — The Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) has expressed dismay for being denied the use of the West Point Football field during a community outreach visit by its Secretary General Jefferson Koijee.

On Friday September 20, 2024, CDC began its community outreach in Montserrado County District #7 with a parade across the district into the Township of West Point.

Unfortunately, the place that was meant to host the program, the West Point Football pitch that was built during the regime of the CDC, was locked and the caretakers were nowhere near to be found.

CDC Secretary General Koijee, however, moved back to Fernado Intellectual Center in West Point, where he was able to speak to his supporters. The road was blocked by party's supporters, making it impossible for moving objects to use the main route.

"If we were on the field, there was going to be no one to block the road. Boakai is begging for violence. He wants us to react, but the CDC is bigger than his imagination," CDC Secretary General said while addressing supporters in West Point.

FrontPage Africa could not get a response from the caretakers nor the Township Commissioner of West Point as their both phones rang endlessly up to press time.

However, after the event, CDC Secretary General Koijee wrote on his Facebook Page: "We would like to congratulate the people of West Point for today's turn up amidst instructions from Internal Affairs Minister, Francis Sakila Nyumalin to have the CDC not use the Soccer Pitch constructed by us."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, engagement in the Township of West Point is the beginning of a series of other engagements meant to mobilize party's members for the upcoming dollar rally that will commence 1st October 2024 till 7th November 2024.

He added: "The party intends to raise 2.5 million USD meant to support grassroots initiatives for the institution and its partisans. On 1st October 2024, partisans from across the country will converge at the National Headquarters for the official launch of the party's National Dollar Rally campaign that will coincide with the celebration of the birth anniversary of His Excellency George Weah, our illustrious leader."

Koijee continues: "At the conclusion of the rally, 7th November which signifies the CDC's "Martyr Day," every county will concomitantly conduct its own event. All partisans are requested to get fired up as we resuscitate our party for a great comeback."