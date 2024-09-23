Liberia: Gongloe Endorses U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

Liberian Human Rights Lawyer and former Presidential Candidate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe endorses the Presidential bid of United States Vice President and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, describing her as an advocate for justice and against corruption.

The 2024 United States Presidential Election will be the 60th quadrennial Presidential Election, set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Voters in each State and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a President and vice President for a four-year term.

Reading his endorsement statement over the weekend at his law office in Central Monrovia, Cllr. said that his decision to endorse VP Harris is based on six important reasons.

The Liberian People's Party political leader stated that he wanted to make an urgent call because it is time for all citizens of African descent in the United States, especially those of Liberian origin, to rally behind Kamala Harris for president.

He says Liberia's historical connection with the United States, a bond that stretches back to the founding of Liberia and its position as the first independent republic in Africa, compels it to support a leader who understands and values this relationship, and Kamala Harris is that leader.

He further indicated that Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and resilience when the world faces unprecedented challenges.

"Her commitment to the values of democracy, human rights, integrity, the rule of law, and equality transcends borders, and it is this commitment that makes her the right choice to lead the United States--and by extension, the world--into a more just and peaceful future. Kamala Harris's commitment to the following global issues makes her a better choice than her opponent", Cllr. Gongloe noted.

Speaking of her positions on fighting corruption and strengthening U.S. Leadership, Cllr. Gongloe noted that VP Harris is not just a leader for America; she is a leader for the entire world.

According to him, his first reason is based on her fight against corruption, strengthening diplomatic ties with Africa, climate change, Liberia's special status, and a future of Justice, accountability, and fairness, among other things.

"As a staunch advocate against corruption, Harris understands that global progress requires transparent governance and the rule of law, saying that corruption is a cancer that continues to plague many countries, including Liberia. It weakens institutions, stifles economic growth, and perpetuates poverty. Under Harris's leadership, the United States will play a critical role in supporting African nations like Liberia in the fight against corruption", he stated.

Commenting on his second point, a Future of Justice, Peace, and Global Leadership, he further indicated that in a time when divisive rhetoric and isolationism threaten to undergo progress, Kamala Harris offers a vision of inclusivity, unity and global leadership.

He said her presidency will be a victory for the United States and the world. She will lead with compassion, strength, and a commitment to justice that will benefit all the world's people, particularly those in vulnerable nations like Liberia.

Expanding on his next point, the Middle East Conflict, he believes that VP Kamala Harris's position in condemning the October 7 Attack but advocating for a two-state solution is consistent with Africa's position, as President William R. Tolbert, Jr. eloquently stated at the United Nations General Assembly in 1979 while serving as Chairman of the former Organization of African Unity.

"I call on all my fellow Africans, especially those of Liberian descent, to unite behind Kamala Harris. Together, we can ensure a future where the United States continues to be a force for good, tackling the global challenges of climate change, corruption, and injustice head-on. Let us stand on the right side of history and vote for Kamala Harris--a leader who will fight for us all." He urged.