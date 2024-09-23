Liberian Educator Commends MOE's New Policy

Mother Brown has pledged her institution's commitment to acting in line with the ministry's policy, urging authorities of other schools to be law-abiding.

The principal of the Mother Tegeste Stewart Apostolic Pentecostal School in Brewerville has commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) for a recent directive regarding the promotion of students from ninth grade based on WAEC results.

The Government of Liberia, through the MoE, has instituted a new policy in Secondary School Education that compels all 9th graders to pass both the School and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam administered to Junior High Schools as the prerequisite for transitioning to the Senior High Division at all High Schools across the Country.

Madam Mariama Z. Brown spoke at the 18th convocation of the Mother Tegeste Stewart Apostolic Pentecostal School, which was held in Brewervill over the weekend.

She said the Ministry of Education's directive is aimed at raising the country's educational standards and is also a step towards ensuring academic excellence and accountability.

"The recent directive from the Ministry of Education regarding the promotion of students from ninth to tenth grade based on the West African Examination Council results is indeed a step towards ensuring academic excellence and accountability," she said.

She, however, noted that the directive was abrupt because there was no prior awareness and preparation, posing challenges for both students and school authorities.

She maintained that such critical policy changes from the Ministry require adequate time for comprehensive awareness and implementation.

"However, the abruptness of this decision without prior awareness and preparedness has posed challenges for our students and educators alike."

"While we commend the Ministry's commitment to raising education standards, we believe that such critical policy changes require adequate time for comprehensive awareness and implementation."

At the time, Mother Brown pledged her institution's commitment to acting in line with the ministry's policy, urging authorities of other schools to be law-abiding.

However, she called on the school's graduates to remain focused, noting that education is the bedrock of every nation.