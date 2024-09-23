Gambia: Commission Hosts Bac's Ex-Councilor for Youth

23 September 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Cherno Jawla, a resident of Brikama and a former nominated councilor, representing the youth at the Brikama Area Council (BAC) in the West Coast Region (WCR), recently testified at the Local Government Commission of Inquiry.

During his time at the BAC, Jawla was a member of the Finance Committee, and the Youth and Sports Committee.

During his testimony, he said the Finance Committee was 'fairly effective'. However, he was quick to add that the 'Committee did not perform its functions as expected.'

Quizzed about the 'Salibo allowances' that Brikama Area Council was giving to councillors, the witness admitted to receiving the allowances, saying: "The allowances was a support given to them by the council with a view to motivate them."

He added: "This was internally arranged. The payment was meant to motivate us with a view to enable us to perform our functions." However, he finally admitted that payment of the Salibo allowances to councilors was 'unlawful.'

