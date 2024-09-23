Gambia: Citizen FC, Makasutu FC 2nd Triumph in Brikama Nawettan

Citizen FC defeated DD FC 2-0 in very exciting game played at Brikama Box Baa Mini Stadium in the ongoing Brikama nawettan on Thursday.

Sulayman Sawaneh put CitizenFC in front through a free kick.

Assumanakujabi doubled their lead during second half of the game.

DD FC reacted for an equaliser but to no avail thus the game ended 2-0 in favour of Citizen FC.

Makasutu FC defeated Diamond Boys 1-0.

Suwabu Camara's fantastic goal in the 21st minute of the game was all an enough to give Makasutu FC the maximum three points.

Diamond Boys created a couple of chances to restore parity but couldn't capitalize on them thus the game ended 1-0.

Santo-Su FC thumped Manduar FC 2-1 on Friday.

Buba Gaye scored a brace for Santo-Su FC during the match while Pa SaineyManneh scored for Manduar FC.

G-Sarr FC thrashed Sanchaba Youths 3-0.

Kajally Badjie gave G-Sarr FC the lead in the 7th minute and Demba Jawo extend their lead in the 58th minute of the game

Ousman Gigo netted the third goal in the 63rd minute of the game.

