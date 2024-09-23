Gambia: Manjai Nawettan Knockout Cup Tournament Update

Manjai Sports Association (MSA) commenced their 2024 nawettan knockout tournament following the completion of the league cup group stage matches.

Giant FC, Kotu FC and Huskers FC are the latest teams to progress into the next stage of the Knockout Cup competition following their latest wins over the weekend.

Giant FC defeated Ballack FC 3-2 in a post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the regulation time during a game played on Friday.

Giant FC are now in both competitions following this victory, while Ballack FC now has only the league cup to fight for.

Kotu FC eliminated DK Ajax FC 4-2 in a post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the regulation time during the earlier game played on Saturday.

Kotu FC who failed to progress to the next stage of the league tournament, now qualify to the next round of the Knockout Cup, while DK United will now concentrate in the league competition.

Huskers FC defeated Ajax Manjai 4-3 in a post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the ninety minutes.

This victory now puts Huskers FC in both tournaments Ajax Manjai will now put all their hopes in the league tournament.

Bundas broke the jinx to beat Johannes 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in the regulation time during the late match played on Thursday.

Bundas FC, who struggled to make it out from their group in the league cup, will now participate in the Knockout tournament, while Johannes FC will now shift their attention in the league tournament.

Starlight FC defeated Under 15 2-0 in the Knockout Cup tournament during the earlier game played on Thursday.

Star Light FC who failed to get out from their group in the league cup, now has only the Knockout Cup to fight for, while Under 15 FC will now concentrate in the league competition.

Zion FC beat Kololi Central 4-2 in a post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Zion FC now has only the Knockout Cup to compete for following their vital win, while the defending league champions will now concentrate on defending their league title after being eliminated from the Knockout Cup.

King Njie's FC were knocked out of the Knockout Cup following a 1-0 defeat by Bayern Central.

Bayern Central now advance to both tournaments, while King Njie's FC has their nawettan season ended following their eliminations in both tournaments.

Lions Den defeated Brusubi Extension 3-2 on a post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Lions Den now progressed into the next round of the league knockout tournaments, while Brusubi Extension now has only the league to contest for.

Darusalam FC eliminated London Stars in the Manjai Sports Association 2024 Nawettan Knockout tournament following a 1-0 win during a game played on Tuesday 17th September 2024.

Darusalam FC, who now registered their first win of the Manjai nawettan tournament this season following a consecutive draw in their three group A matches, now advance to the next stage of the Knockout Cup tournament.