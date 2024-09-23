Gambia: National Assembly Ratifies Gambia's Hosting of Wafu Zone a Headquarters

The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously ratified the agreement between the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youths & Sports and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A.

Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Y. Badjie presented the motion before the august parliament, which was not objected to by deputies.

Minister Badjie stressed before parliament the importance of the agreement for The Gambia's sports and economic development.

Minister Badjie alluded that The Gambia's hosting of WAFU Zone A headquarters could trigger a paradigm shift in the nation's sports, especially football, and set the country as one of the nucleus of West African football.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) divided Africa into football zones (units), with West Africa parted Zone A and Zone B. The Gambia together with Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Senegal makeup WAFU Zone A.