Gambia: Cabinet Rejects Proposal to De-Reserve Portion of Abuko Nature Reserve

The Ministry of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs has confirmed that the cabinet rejected a proposal to de-reserve portions of the Abuko Nature Reserve which was presented as a proposal.

According to the ministry, a cabinet subcommittee was previously established to address concerns raised by youth living near the reserve. The subcommittee explored various options to provide the community with recreational spaces.

"As a result, the Hon. Minister for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Hon. Hamat N.K. Bah presented the findings and proposals from the subcommittee to Cabinet. The first proposal presented involves the option of de-reserving a portion of the Abuko Nature Reserve to create a football field for the community. However, the Cabinet firmly rejected this proposal. The decision was clear-not a single meter of land will be de-reserved from the Abuko Nature Reserve. It is important to note that not all proposals presented to the Cabinet get approved by the Cabinet," the ministry said.

The ministry further confirmed that the cabinet approved a second proposal to allocate land in Lamin, along with a portion from the NARI grounds, for the development of sports and recreational facilities, including a National Football Stadium.

"These facilities will cater to a variety of sporting activities, benefiting the youth of Lamin and surrounding areas. The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that while we prioritize youth development and recreational needs, environmental preservation remains paramount. The government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting the integrity and conservation of the reserve."