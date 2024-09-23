Nigeria: UNGA 79 - Nigeria Demands UN Security Council Seat

New York — THE Nigerian government has reiterated its demands for the United Nations Security Council seat after contributing to 41 peacekeeping missions and deployment of over 200,000 troops for Global Peace.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, while addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Sunday night, emphasised Nigeria's longstanding commitment to international peace and security.

He said at the Summit of the Future interactive dialogue 2 with the theme: "Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security" that "Since our first deployment in the Congo in 1960, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping missions globally," highlighting the deployment of over 200,000 Nigerian troops in UN operations.

Badaru called for reform of the UN Security Council to ensure Africa is represented with permanent seats, arguing that this would enhance global stability.

According to him, "Nigeria has remained unequivocal in its commitment to international peacebuilding and security, since the first engagement of its troops in the Congo in 1960. To date, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping operations worldwide, with over two hundred thousand Nigerian troops serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

"Under the regional and sub-regional cooperation, Nigeria has been involved in peacekeeping operations in field missions in Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Sudan and Sierra Leone, among others, and has contributed a lot in terms of finance, logistics, troops and civilian experts, making her one of the most significant African troops and police contributors to the United Nations missions.

"It is on this basis that Nigeria continues to call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa permanently for inclusivity and deepening of global peace and security."

The Defence Minister stressed the importance of building professional African armies to combat terrorism and urged for operationalizing the African Standby Force.

He also highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle transnational crime and illegal arms trafficking, particularly in the Sahel region, saying, "We recognize the need for Africa to build strong and professional armies, to, among other things, defeat terrorism.

"Nigeria, calls for the operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF), and the provision of requisite support and resources to ensure the upgrade, take off and effectiveness of a centre of excellence in Africa on issues of counter-terrorism.

"We reiterate the call to strengthen regional and sub-regional cooperation, build capacities of Member States, promote cooperation and understanding, as well as defuse tensions, and seek peaceful settlement of disputes to resolve conflicts, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine."

The Minister reiterated Nigeria's commitment to combating transnational organised crime. He emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive strategies that include prevention, early detection, protection, and law enforcement to address the rising alliances between bandits and terrorists.

"We must scale up our efforts," he stated, highlighting the alarming trend of kidnappings for ransom and acts of piracy.

Badaru called on the international community to intensify efforts to control the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in conflict zones, particularly in the Sahel region.

He warned that unrestricted access to illicit arms by non-state actors exacerbates insecurity and instability. "The time for action is now," he urged, as Nigeria grapples with the complexities of organized crime that threaten regional stability and safety.

He said: "We must scale up efforts in addressing transnational organized crime and related illegal financial flows through comprehensive strategies, including prevention, early detection, protection and law enforcement, especially in the wake of the emerging alliance between bandits and terrorists, including kidnapping for ransom and acts of piracy.

"We seize this opportunity to urge the international community to renew efforts to stem the tide of small arms and light weapons in conflict, especially within the Sahel region where unfettered access by non-state actors to illicit arms and light weapons continues to foster insecurity and instability."

Badaru reaffirmed Nigeria's dedication to supporting UN efforts in combating terrorism and promoting global peace.