Mali: Helping Displaced Families Land On Their Feet

Few people open their homes to strangers. Even fewer share their scarce resources to help those strangers rebuild their lives. Aly Guindo, 65, not only opened his home to displaced families in Socoura, in Mali's Bandiagara Region, but he also shared his land to help them earn a living.

Guindo hosted eight displaced families through the Jigi Tugu (Building Hope) project, which provided hosts like him and vulnerable people with the tools and training to engage in sustainable agriculture. Funded by OCHA's Regional Humanitarian Fund for West and Central Africa and implemented by non-governmental organizations CARE Mali and YA-G-TU, the project empowered displaced people with income-generating activities.

Restoring dignity

A farmer by trade, Guindo was trained in gardening techniques adapted to Mali's varying climate. He also received seeds, tools and organic fertilizer through the project. This enabled him to farm his land year-round, ensuring a stable income for his family while also helping the displaced families he hosts.

"Through the skills I have acquired, I'm ready to take on whatever comes next," Guindo said. "I'm always ready to welcome new displaced persons, even though we hope for peace to return."

Those families found a lifeline in Guindo's land. In return they give him a portion of the profits from their harvests.

The project changed the families' lives for the better, allowing them to live with dignity despite the harsh conditions they face.

"We travelled 50 km to find shelter in Socoura," recalled Binta Togo, a displaced man hosted by Guindo. "We had nothing when we arrived. He welcomed us into his home, and our source of income became the sale of produce from the garden."

Moussa Togo and his family also found refuge at Guindo's home. He said: "The Jigi Tugu project has strengthened our technical capacities and improved our knowledge of market gardening."