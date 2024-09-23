Nigeria: There'll Be Nationwide Thunderstorms for Three Days, Nimet Alerts Nigerians

23 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rilwan Muhammad

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released a weather outlook predicting thunderstorms nationwide from Monday, September 23, to Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The outlook forecast morning thunderstorms on Monday in some parts of Sokoto, Kebbi and Borno States while parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto States would experience the phenomenon later in the day.

The statement added, "Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Kwara states during the morning hours.

"In the afternoon and evening periods, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue and Kogi states.

"Rains are envisaged over the southwest inland, especially parts of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun extending to the coastal states of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states during the morning hours, " it said.

The agency also envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, Abia, Osun, Imo, Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos states later in the day.

The statement added, "Morning rains are envisaged over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States while the remaining parts of the South should be cloudy."

The agency, however, called on residents to avoid flood prone areas and adhere to safety advisories from relevant authorities.

"Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Public and airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website, www.nimet.gov.ng," the statement added

