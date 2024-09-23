Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Federal Govt, Labour Finalise Consequential Salary Adjustments With MOU

The federal government and the labour unions have reached agreement on the consequential salary adjustments arising from the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) following the conclusion of the assignment by the committee set up to handle the adjustments.

The 16-member committee, inaugurated by the federal government two weeks ago, was tasked with determining the necessary adjustments to salaries in line with the new minimum wage of N70,000, which was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The committee was chaired by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who represented President Tinubu during the committee's inauguration.

The minimum wage increase from N30,000 to N70,000 was officially approved by the President on July 18, 2024.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU over the weekend in Abuja, Mrs. Walson-Jack commended the efforts of the committee members, praising them for their dedication.

"Both the trade union and the government sides have agreed on the Consequential Adjustments in Salaries arising from the new minimum wage of N70,000," Mrs. Walson-Jack said in a statement signed by Mrs. Eno Olotu, head of information and public relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She further noted that all committee members reviewed and signed the MoU, with copies handed over to representatives from the government and the trade unions.

Walson-Jack described the negotiations as one of the shortest and most peaceful in recent history, and confirmed that the signed MoU would be forwarded to the federal government for implementation.

The National Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Benjamin Anthony, who represented the labour unions, also expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the committee's work.

He praised the leadership of Mrs. Walson-Jack, noting that the collaboration had been smooth and fruitful.