Nigeria: #edodecides2024 - INEC Suspends Collation of Results in Labour Party Candidate's Lga

22 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

Collation for the LGA has been moved to the state collation centre, according to reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put on hold the collation of the results for the Saturday governorship election in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo Sate.

Oredo is the LGA of Olumide Akpata, the candidate of the Labour Party in the election.

According to TVC News, collation was suspended after some delay. The collation officer announced the suspension after three of the wards had presented their results, saying the action was taken for fear of violence.

Oredo LGA has 12 wards.

"The collation officer just had to put a stop to the announcement when words filtered in from a place called Igbeben in Ikpoba Okha that violence has erupted there," TVC reported.

"Oredo Local Government and Ikpoba Okha, both of them are the largest voting local governments in Edo State" he added.

