Nigeria: Dubois Knocks Out Anthony Joshua, Retains Heavyweight Title

Dubois was dominant from start to finish as Joshua struggled to withstand the devastating punches from the reigning champion

Daniel Dubois has successfully defended his IBF heavyweight world title by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dubois was dominant from start to finish as Joshua struggled to withstand the devastating punches from the reigning champion.

The champion started strongly, landing his left jab and left hook, which certainly caught Joshua's attention.

In the closing stages, Dubois landed a huge right hand that Joshua didn't see coming, sending him stumbling.

The bell rang just as Joshua regained his footing.

Dubois continued to assert his authority in the second round, landing precise left hooks and jabs that left Joshua struggling.

The champion's left hand proved particularly troublesome for Joshua, who struggled to find his rhythm.

Joshua's woes continued in the third round as Dubois sent him stumbling with a left hook. The champion unleashed a flurry of punches, leaving Joshua grasping for stability.

Although Joshua showed glimpses of resilience, Dubois's relentless pressure kept him on the back foot.

In the fourth round, Dubois once again put Joshua down, although the referee ruled it a slip.

Joshua looked better toward the end of the round.

The fifth round proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Joshua.

After a strong start, Joshua wobbled Dubois with a right hand, but the champion countered with a devastating right hand that sent Joshua crashing. He never recovered.