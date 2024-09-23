Nigeria: #edodecides2024 - Tension in Benin As INEC Postpones Final Collation

While Mr Obaseki was meeting with the police chief and INEC officials, Dennis Idahosa, the APC deputy governorship candidate, led another group of protesters to the INEC headquarters

There was tension at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday, forcing INEC to postpone the final collation of results for the Edo State governorship election to 11 a.m.

INEC made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo State capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

The announcement came after the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, held a four-hour meeting with INEC officials and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Frank Mba, at the INEC headquarters. Mr Mba is leading the police team to supervise the election.

The Edo governor was at the INEC headquarters to protest the collation process, which he and his party alleged had been compromised against them.

While Mr Obaseki was meeting with the police chief and INEC officials, Dennis Idahosa, the APC deputy governorship candidate, led another group of protesters to the INEC headquarters, demanding that Mr. Obaseki come outside.

The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, also arrived at the INEC headquarters where he accused Mr Obaseki of behaving like a thug.