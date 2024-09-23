Nigeria: #edodecides2024 - PDP Raises the Alarm Over APC's Alleged Plot to Swap Result Sheets

According to Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, the APC plans to use armed thugs to violently assault the Collation Center, alter results from Polling Units, and manipulate the INEC Portal in their favour.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt the Edo State Governorship election collation process.

According to Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the APC plans to use armed thugs to invade the collation center, alter results from polling units, and manipulate the INEC portal.

"The APC is mounting pressure on the INEC Chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner to suspend the collation process, allowing them to replace authentic results with fabricated figures," Mr Ologunagba alleged in a signed statement on Saturday.

He also warned that any attempt to alter the results would have severe consequences, as the people of Edo State already possess authentic results from Polling Units across the state.

Mr Ologunagba said that the PDP has alerted INEC and the military to resist APC pressure and ensure the integrity of the results.

He commended the military's professionalism in defending democracy and urged them not to withdraw from their posts.

This development comes after earlier allegations of APC's plans to use security operatives and INEC to manipulate the Edo State governorship election in their favour.

APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had denied in prevous reports by PREMIUM TIMES, electoral malpractice allegations, particularly vote buying, levelled against the party.

One of our reporters unsuccessfully tried to reach him for his comments on PDP's earlier allegation that the presiding officer in a polling unit allocated unearned votes to it.

Meanwhile, INEC later promised to investigate allegations of wrong entering of votes into result sheets in two polling units and other alleged electoral malpractices in the state.

Thirty-five thousand police officers were deployed for the Edo State governorship election to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

The PDP called on its supporters to remain vigilant and monitor the collation process to protect their votes.

Saturday's governorship election in Edo State has drawn a diverse field of 17 candidates, comprising 16 men and one woman.

However, analysts predict an intense three-way contest between the top contenders.

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are considered the front-runners in the contest.