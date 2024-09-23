Nigeria: #edodecides2024: Tension in Benin As INEC Postpones Final Collation

While Mr Obaseki was meeting with the police chief and INEC officials, Dennis Idahosa, the APC deputy governorship candidate, led another group of protesters to the INEC headquarters

There was tension at the Edo headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday, forcing INEC to postpone the final collation of results for the Edo State governorship election to 11 a.m.

INEC made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo State capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

The announcement came after the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, held a four-hour meeting with INEC officials and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Frank Mba, at the INEC headquarters. Mr Mba is leading the police team to supervise the election.

The Edo governor was at the INEC headquarters to protest the collation process, which he and his party alleged had been compromised against them.

While Mr Obaseki was meeting with the police chief and INEC officials, Dennis Idahosa, the APC deputy governorship candidate, led another group of protesters to the INEC headquarters, demanding that Mr Obaseki halt his meeting with the officials.

The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, also arrived at the INEC headquarters where he accused Mr Obaseki of behaving like a thug.

Before the arrival of the APC officials, Osarodion Ogie, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, also led a group of supporters to the INEC headquarters. He also raised concerns about the ongoing collation process.

Police officers stationed at the entrance of the headquarters chased Mr Ogie away and also threatened to break the camera of an Arise TV journalist covering the situation.

Mr Ogie subsequently spoke to a few journalists. He said INEC officials had prevented PDP party agents from accessing the collation centre. He said he and the PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, had earlier visited the headquarters to complain. Although INEC later allowed the agents in, they continued to restrict their access, he said.

At about 2:34 a.m., Mr Ighodalo also arrived at the venue. He told his supporters that Mr Obaseki was inside the INEC headquarters speaking with the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Mr Obaseki finally left the INEC headquarters around 4:47 a.m.

Shortly after, the police asked journalists to vacate the building, as INEC announced that the collation would begin at 11 a.m.

Disruptions in Oredo, Ikpoba/Okha LGAs

Meanwhile, there were alleged disruptions in the collation of results for Oredo and Ikpoba/Okha local government areas, after election observers and INEC officials were teargassed, Yiaga Africa reported.

The PDP candidate, Mr Ighodalo, repeated the same claim when he visited the state collation centre early Sunday morning.

TVC reported that the collation of results for Oredo was moved to the INEC headquarters after the local government collation officer raised fear of violence.

But Mr Ighodalo, the PDP candidate, raised suspicion, accusing INEC and the police of complicity in an alleged attempt to subvert the election and 'the will of the Edo state people'

He claimed the PDP local government agents were not allowed into the state collation centre at the INEC headquarters.

"The problem is our agents started telling us that they're not being allowed into INEC headquarters," he said, adding "There's too many funny things going on all of a sudden, and there seems to be INEC and police complicity working together. And this cannot be right for democracy in this country. They're trying to subvert the will of the people of Edo state and it will not happen."

Yiaga Africa said the collation of a local government's results at the state headquarters violates the established procedure for results collation. The group urged INEC to stand firm against intimidation and interference.

"We want to emphasise that collating LGA results at the state headquarters violates the established procedure for results collation. We urge @inecnigeria to stand firm against intimidation and interference. Electoral law permits accredited observers, media, and party agents to monitor results collation at all levels. Failure to address these issues risks undermining the legitimacy of what has been a peaceful process since its commencement," Yiaga wrote on X.

The Edo State governorship election features 17 candidates on the ballot, including the frontrunners, Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo (APC).

Over 2.2 million voters were eligible to vote in the election after collecting their voter cards. However, the turnout is estimated to be less than 40 per cent.

The elected candidate will succeed Mr Obasaeki whose tenure ends in November.