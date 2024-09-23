Nigeria: Air Chief - FG Delivered 12 Aircraft to NAF in One Year

*Says more to be delivered in coming months

*CDS restates armed forces' commitment to restoring peace

John Shiklam in Kaduna and George Okoh in Makurdi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has stated that the federal government delivered 12 aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the last year, adding that more will be delivered in the coming months.

This is coming as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the Armed Forces and other security agencies are unwaveringly committed to restoring peace in the country.

Abubakar stated this at the Air War Course 10/2024 graduation ceremony of the Air Force War College at the weekend in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said the federal government deployed the newly acquired platforms to the service between September 2023 and September 2024, adding that the NAF was expecting to take delivery of more platforms in the coming months.

"In line with the federal government's resolve to adequately equip the Nigerian Air Force for the safe conduct of training and agile airpower employment to meet the nation's security challenges, it is indeed gladdening to note that, between the last Air War Course graduation in September last year and today, we have taken delivery of 12 new platforms.

"These include four Diamond 62 surveillance aircraft; two King Air 360 light transport aircraft, 4 x T-129 ATAK helicopters, and 2 x Agusta Westland 109 Trekker.

"Moving forward, the NAF is poised to take delivery of 24 x M-346 fighter aircraft6 and 10 additional Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

"Others are 3 x CASA 295 transport aircraft from Spain and 12 x AH-1Z Vipper helicopters from the United States," he said

According to Abubakar, the service in synergy with other sister agencies can confront diverse security challenges in the country.

"To this end, while we augment our airpower measures and approaches, we will promote seamless interoperability of equipment and joint force employment by the services.

"Therefore, I expect you all to cooperate with other services and security agencies because this is crucial to meet the high expectations of Nigerians, to restore peace and security and ensure a safe and prosperous nation," he said.

The air chief tasked the graduates to remain relentless in the pursuit of knowledge, true to the core values of integrity, selflessness, service, and excellence.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the Service, adding that, "we are determined to restore peace in the country".

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar, said the nation was currently facing multifaceted security challenges, which threatened peace, unity, and prosperity.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, Abubakar enjoined the armed forces to provide innovative and proactive methods to combat security challenges in the country.

"As we gather here today, our nation faces multifaceted security challenges that threaten our peace, unity, and prosperity. Therefore, we need innovative and proactive methods to combat the rise of these violent non-state actors, asymmetric warfare, and complex security threats.

"The Nigerian Air Force has been at the forefront in addressing these challenges, and your training at this esteemed institution has equipped you with the necessary skills to contribute to this effort," he said.

The commandant of the college, AVM Adebayo Kehinde, said 26 participants graduated after a nine-month study programme.

Kehinde said the graduates comprised 17 representatives of the NAF, two each from the Nigeria Navy and Nigerian Army, two from the National Defence College, one from the Ghana Air Force, and two from the Cameroon Air Force, respectively.

According to Kehinde, the next round, billed to begin in January 2025, will have representatives from five additional countries.

Highlights of the event featured the presentation of certificates to the graduates by the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar.

CDS Restates Armed Forces' Commitment to Restoring Peace

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, has said the Armed Forces and other security agencies are committed to restoring peace in the country.

Musa made the commitment at the Regimental Dinner night in honour of the passing-out cadets of the 71 Regular Course, Direct Short Service Course 28 Army, and 32 Air Force of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), at the weekend in Kaduna.

Musa, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said the regimental dinner night was an important military tradition.

The CDS said it afforded the cadets the rare opportunity to meet and interact with senior serving and retired military officers in a relaxed social setting.

He reminded them that the Armed Forces of Nigeria expected so much from them in terms of regimentation.

"I must emphasise the importance of discipline and integrity in the service," he said.

According to him, these are the foremost twin qualities that every passing-out cadet is expected to present at all times.

"The absence of these qualities in a passing-out cadet renders such individuals unfit for the officer cadre.

"I implore you to ensure that in all your acquisition in the Nigeria Defence Academy; you gain character glittering with discipline and integrity.

"This is because these are the prime qualities that would sustain you in the officers' corps," he said.

Musa, therefore, challenged the passing-out cadets to build those regimental attitudes that would distinguish them from their peers and contemporaries.

He further said the training they had undergone in the Academy was in sync with the new paradigm, which would enable them to take up leadership positions and responsibility as military officers.

Musa said: "This is particularly against the backdrop that our dear country is presently confronted with several internal security challenges which have heavily burdened the Armed Forces.

"It is in recognition of this fact that you must therefore arm yourselves with the vital leadership qualities to effectively contribute your bits towards the restoration of the country to its place of pride as it concerns security," he added.

He enjoined them to make certain that they were fully baked in all ramifications to accommodate the complex prevailing demands of the noble profession.

"I must remind you that you are obliged to be willing, able, and ready, to develop yourselves above board," the CDS said.

Musa charged them to prepare to go through harder huddles after their graduation to enable them to lead men effectively and courageously in the theatres of operations.

He also charged them to be honest, loyal, brave, and above all, have integrity in leading men placed under their command.

"I urge you to remain disciplined, law-abiding, and committed gentlemen officers," Musa said.

The CDS thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The cadets who distinguished themselves received awards.