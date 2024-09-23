Nigeria: Sokoto, PDP On Warpath Over Alleged N30bn Street Fencing Contract

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have engaged in a war of words over an allegation by the main opposition party that the state government awarded N30 billion street fencing contracts in the state.

The state chapter of the PDP had recently called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate what it described as the government's "outrageous" expenditure on street fencing projects.

The opposition party in the state accused the state government of squandering N30 billion on the contracts.

But in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abubakar Bawa, the state government debunked the PDP's claims, saying they were "malicious, unsubstantiated, and a blatant lie" designed to derail the administration's efforts.

"We are aware of the PDP's orchestrated campaign, aimed at distracting Governor Aliyu's administration from delivering good governance. Ordinarily, we wouldn't have responded, but for the sake of the people of Sokoto, who deserve the truth, we offer this clarification," Bawa said.

The CPS stressed that the government had not awarded any contract worth N30 billion for street fencing, labeling the PDP's allegations as mere fabrications.

"The alleged N30 billion street fence contract exists only in the imagination of the PDP. Their call for an EFCC probe is baseless and purely academic," Bawa stated.

According to him, the state government only awarded a contract valued at N800 million for the installation of wire fencing along selected major roads in the Sokoto metropolis as part of an ongoing urban redevelopment initiative.

Bawa explained that the wire fencing project was implemented to prevent pedestrians, particularly school children, from running across highways and being hit by speeding vehicles.

He added that the initiative had significantly reduced accidents involving pedestrians and animals.

"The wire fencing has not only improved road safety but is also part of Governor Aliyu's broader plan to beautify the city, which was previously plagued by heaps of refuse and poor infrastructure," Bawa said.

He accused the PDP of failing to prioritize such life-saving projects during its eight-year tenure, alleging that the opposition party governed Sokoto from Abuja, detached from the realities of the people. This explains why the people of Sokoto rejected the PDP in the 2023 governorship election and overwhelmingly voted for Governor Aliyu, who remains committed to their trust," he added.

Bawa urged the people of Sokoto to disregard the PDP's "lies" and continue supporting the governor as he works towards delivering a better Sokoto.

However, in a swift response yesterday, the PDP through its spokesperson, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinawal, expressed skepticism over the document released by the state government, suggesting that it might not represent the true details of the contract.

Sanyinawal accused the government of breaching public procurement processes, citing the lack of specific details regarding the project, such as the exact streets being fenced and their lengths.