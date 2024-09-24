Nigeria: #edodecides2024 - PDP Rejects Election Results, Heads to Court

The PDP also called on INEC to review the result of the poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the Edo State governorship election declared by tthe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday.

INEC announced candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the election having scored the highest votes cast.

Mr Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes while Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate scored a total of 247,274 votes to become second,. The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, came third with 22,763 votes.

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, said at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, that the party's candidate won the election but that the result was manipulated in favour of the APC candidate.

The PDP chairman asked INEC to review the results of the election.

"The PDP therefore unequivocally rejects the final result of the Edo State Governorship election as declared by INEC as it did not meet the minimum standard for democracy, having not reflected the expressed will and aspiration of the people in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines for State Governorship Election.

"The PDP demands that INEC within the time stipulated by Section 65 of the Electoral Act, 2022 review the Edo State governorship election and announce results only as obtained from the genuine votes cast at the Polling Units," he said.

Compromised

Mr Damagun alleged that the APC compromised the secunity operatives and used thugs who harassed and detained PDP members and supporters to pave the way for the manipulation of the process.

"Nigerians and the world watched in horror as the APC-compromised security operatives and thugs unleashed terror, harassed, arrested and detained PDP members and supporters, foisted siege mentality on the people, paved the way for APC agents and procured INEC officials to manipulate the ballot process, substitute genuine results from the Polling Units with fictitious figures and transferred the victory clearly won by our candidate, Asue Ighodalo to the defeated APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

"As Nigerians already know, despite the violence, intimidation and manipulations by the APC, results obtained from the Polling Units show that our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo clearly won the election before the figures were altered at the state collation exercise in favour of the defeated APC candidate," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Damagun called on residents of Edo State to reject the results declared by INEC.

"The PDP calls on all Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world to stand up in solidarity with the people of Edo State in rejecting this assault on the democratic rights of the people as witnessed in the Edo State Governorship election."

Justice

The PDP chaiman also said the party would challenge the outcome of the election and seek justice.

"In this election, we shall once again test the level of preparedness of the judiciary to deliver justice where it is needed. Therefore, we cannot rule out a situation where justice will be dispensed, but the most important thing is that we shall subject them to greater scrutiny in the eyes of Nigerians. They say that when the judicial system does not work, then you don't have a country. I don't know if we will still have a country," he said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, also a member of the PDP, had earlier rejected the result of the poll and urged the aggrieved party to challenge the outcome in court.