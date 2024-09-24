Angola: U.S. Government to Organize Conference On Lobito Corridor Support Coordination

23 September 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The Government of the United States of America, through its Power Africa initiative, is organizing this Wednesday, a conference on the Coordination of Support to the Lobito Corridor, to be held in that railroad city.

According to a note from the US Embassy sent to ANGOP on Monday, multilateral development organisations, private sector partners and donors are participating in the conference.

It aims to support the mining, agriculture, health and transport sectors, as well as facilitate access to energy along the Lobito Corridor.

The conference also aims to identify energy needs in the Corridor and member countries, map projects and developers to create a roadmap for coordination and engagements in each country, and establish a communication system with clear roles to monitor performance and impact, the document says.

The event will be attended by senior U.S. government officials in Angola, including William Butterfield, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) representative in Angola, and Ted Lawrence, Deputy Coordinator of Power Africa.

Representatives from the U.S. Departments of State, Commerce and Energy, the International Development Finance Corporation and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency are also expected to attend.

Other participants will include representatives of multilateral organizations, such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the European Union (EU), as well as other development and private sector partners, the note reads.

The Lobito Corridor, also known as the Benguela Railway (CFB), represents an important transport route that connects the African interior to the Atlantic Ocean, including landlocked nations such as Zambia and the DRC.

It is not only a trade route, but also a vital gateway that opens these countries to global markets, facilitating the export of minerals, agricultural products and manufactured goods.

The advantages of using railways, such as the Benguela Railway, to transport minerals are many. Railways are more efficient for moving large volumes over long distances compared to trucks.

They offer a higher load capacity per trip, are more fuel efficient per ton of load, and have a lower risk of accidents and breakdowns, thus reducing the likelihood of delays and damage to the load.

In addition, trains are a more environmentally friendly mode of transport, emitting fewer carbon emissions per ton of cargo.

Railways also play a significant role in reducing road congestion, leading to faster and more reliable delivery times. CRB/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.