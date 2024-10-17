Angola: Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden's Travel to Germany and Angola

17 October 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The White House
Statements and Releases
October 16, 2024

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Germany from October 17-18, where he will meet with German leaders to further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as Allies and friends and coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression and events in the Middle East.  The President will also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred; advance cooperation on the economy, trade, and technology; and strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships.

The first week of December, President Biden will also separately travel to Luanda, Angola, where he will celebrate the transformation of the U.S.-Angola relationship, recognize Angola’s role as a strategic partner and regional leader, and discuss increased collaboration on security, health, and economic partnerships—including the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment support for the Lobito Corridor—that deliver for both our peoples.

