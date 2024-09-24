Gambia: Gscc Wraps Up Training for Entrepreneurs

The Gambia' Start-up Chamber of Commerce with support from E&P Group in the Gambia, last Sunday wrapped-up a five-day training on product packaging and branding for ten business entrepreneurs at the National Youth Parliament's Conference Hall.

The training, according to participants, is an opportunity for them to improve on branding, packaging and marketing skills of their products; thus enhancing their competitiveness through experience and capacity building, to support local and international markets.

Baboucarr Kebbeh, Chief Executive Officer of GSCC, said the training covered topics such as the fundamentals and design requirements on packaging; packaging processes and machineries used in packaging, as well as organised field visits within the packaging and printing industry in The Gambia. Mr. Kebbeh pointed out that when entrepreneurs have good designs, their product serves as a silent salesperson.

"One of our objectives is to leverage the Africa Free Trade Agreement as a way for them to penetrate the regional and international markets, by ensuring they prepare our SMEs to be able to produce quality and standard products to compete with regional SMEs," Kebbeh said.

He thus urged participants to make the best use of the knowledge gained during the training.

Kumbale Goode, GYCC board chairperson said packaging is fundamental in business because it increases value and helps in the visibility of various enterprises and their products. She hopes that the new trainees will try to practice what they have learned, as she urged them to contribute to national development by focusing on what will actually help them improve their businesses.

Fatima Ndow, a beneficiary from the same training two years ago, said her business has significantly improved, thanks to the training.

"Our packaging now is of standard, and we supply supermarkets, minimarkets and individuals. We export from The Gambia, too," the beneficiary outlined, and advised participants to take up risks despite the challenges. She urged them to have the passion in doing what they want and not to allow anyone to discourage them.

