Gambia Police Pronounces Major Drop in Crime, Road Accidents

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Seedy Mukhtar Touray, has revealed that major crime cases in The Gambia have decreased significantly, dropping from 63 cases in the second quarter of 2023 to 46 cases in the same period of 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, September 20, IGP Touray provided an update on the Gambia Police Force's (GPF) vision, achievements, and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring public safety and security.

He reaffirmed the GPF's unwavering commitment to becoming a professional and accountable public service entity, focused on human rights and the rule of law.

"To fulfill this vision, the GPF has deployed several strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring safe communities throughout The Gambia," IGP Touray said.

He outlined the core strategies driving the reduction in crime, which include intelligence-led policing, enhanced day and night patrols, continuous training for officers, and the deployment of personnel from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and the Anti-Crime Unit (ACU).

Additionally, the GPF continues to provide armed support, safeguard VIPs, and enforce road safety initiatives as part of its comprehensive law enforcement approach.

IGP Touray also highlighted a substantial reduction in road traffic accidents, which decreased from 278 incidents in the second quarter of 2023 to 151 in the same period of 2024. "This improvement is attributed to the establishment of highway patrols and the presence of checkpoints," he noted.

Among the key achievements during this period was the validation of the GPF Bill 2024, which lays the foundation for modern policing standards in The Gambia.

In a significant step forward for law enforcement, the GPF established its first-ever fully functional forensic DNA laboratory, marking a historic milestone in the Force's over 100-year existence. This forensic capability will greatly enhance the GPF's investigative efficiency and speed up case resolutions.

On the operational front, IGP Touray reported the distribution of 34 sets of office furniture to various police stations, improving working conditions for officers. The acquisition of nine new vehicles, along with the re-engineering of 13 others, has bolstered the GPF's ability to respond swiftly to emergencies.

However, IGP Touray acknowledged the challenges that still confront the Force. He cited the shortage of vehicles, which continues to affect response times, and the need to transition from paper-based systems to digital operations to improve overall efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The provision of uniforms remains another pressing issue. The GPF strives to equip all officers with additional pairs of uniforms to ensure a professional appearance, but more protective gear such as Tasers, pepper sprays, and firearms are also needed to enhance officers' safety and operational capacity," he said.

Looking ahead, IGP Touray emphasized the GPF's commitment to ongoing improvement. Plans include enhancing forensic and ballistic capabilities through specialized training and the launch of a Police Integrated Information Management System (PIIMS) to boost operational efficiency.

Additionally, the GPF, in collaboration with international partners, will build six new model police stations to strengthen the Force's infrastructure.

IGP Touray called on all Gambians to support the Police Force in its mission to make The Gambia a safe country for everyone, regardless of race, gender, social status, creed, or political affiliation.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!