Gambia: Finance Director Sheriff Njie Explains Opening of 'Foreign' KMC Accounts

Sheriff Njie, a former deputy director of finance of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and now the director of finance for the Banjul City Council on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 testified before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry. He stated that the KMC had six (6) accounts and other foreign accounts.

The Commission is conducting a full and impartial investigation into the local government councils by looking into the administrative and financial operations between May 2018 and January 2023 to enhance transparency and accountability.

The witness said as the acting finance director, he was responsible for coordinating the operation of the finance department, to advise the CEO on financial matters, supervise the accounts unit, mobilise resources, prepare reports and financial statements, work with auditors and respond to audit queries.

The Commission requested him to provide the account details of KMC from the various banks from 2018 to 2020. The witness testified that some 'foreign' accounts were opened during his time. One of those accounts included the KETP accounts - dollar, euro and dalasi. Another account was a pound sterling account for women empowerment at AGIB Bank. There was another investment account at AGIB Bank, but it was later closed. The witness was asked to provide the list and details of all the accounts during his time, and how they were opened and how they were managed.

The witness began his career as a revenue collector in 1996, then an accounts clerk, senior accounts clerk, finance manager 2022/23 and internal auditor director in 2010. In 2018, he was moved to the finance department as acting director of finance until 2020 when he was redeployed as deputy director of finance.

A letter of appointment dated 30 April 2018 as acting director of finance was tendered and admitted in evidence. Another later dated 23 October 2013 with the heading redeployment as deputy director of finance was also tendered and admitted in evidence.

Sheriff Njie, who at the time was acting finance director, said he had applied for the position of finance director, but was not successful in the interview conducted by the Local Government Service Commission. Since he was acting as director of finance and was not successful in the interview, he resumed his previous position as the deputy director of finance.

The written statement of the witness dated 22 May 2023 and an additional statement dated 6 July 2023 were tendered and admitted in evidence.

The Commission also asked him to provide his monthly bank reconciliation and the financial statements he produced during his time as finance director.

The witness said the CEO is the approving authority for transactions less than Five Hundred Thousand Dalasi (D500,000). He added that any amount above that would go to the council for approval. The witness said there is a resolution that the Mayor has to see payments before they are concluded.

"I could only remember when a resolution was passed that the Mayor has to see the payment - not to approve but just to vet and see. Then the director of finance and the CEO have to do the payment at their own level," the witness.

The Commission requested him to bring the resolution.

When asked about the 'Mbalit' Project, the witness said a 3-year contract was awarded to Espace Motors as the successful bidder after the evaluation. He added that there was a tender opened and about four (4) companies bid. The Commission requested him to provide the tender and the companies that filed their bid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the KMC entered a contract with Espace Motors for a 3-year payment plan. The witness was asked to bring the contract. He explained that an account was provided to KMC by Quantum Net for the payments to be made. The Commission requested him to provide the details of the account. He stated that KMC created a special account to lodge the money and from which the money would be paid directly into the Quantum account.

The Commission requested the witness to provide the list of projects and contracts the KMC awarded between 2018 and 2020. The witness said KMC has advisers. He was requested to provide the list of the advisers and the remuneration agreement.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!