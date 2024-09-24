Gambia: 'Boxechinoise' Federation to Host Maiden International Technical Training

The Gambia's 'BoxeChinoise' Federation is set to host its first international technical training course and national championship slated from the 27th to 28th of September 2024. This development was unveiled to the media on Friday 20th September 2024, during a press conference by members of the Federation's management. "BoxeChinoise" is a French dialect which means Chinese Boxing, another type of martial art that the federation aims to promote in the Gambia.

The event is expected to bring together the six African countries of Mali, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mauritania to compete in an event which as indicated by the President of the federation, Ebrahima D. Tamba, demonstrates their commitment to the growth of martial arts in the Gambia. He however lamented that the journey to their current level has been a daunting one, but said their executive remains resolute to ensure that "we are ready to host this prestigious event."

He said after being driven by their firm passion, they have and continue to preserve the promotion of martial arts and its invaluable skills it impacts especially in the areas of self-defense and discipline.

"The event is not just a competition, but a testament to our resilience and determination as a nation. I therefore urge the government, local communities and the citizenry to join hands in making it a resounding success," Mr. Tamba said.

He, however, said that they have never received any donation or support from the line Ministry of Youth and Sport, despite the requests they have sent to them, and implored on the Ministry and the National Youth Council to provide them with the requisite support.

On his part, the Technical Director of the Federation Ousman Badjie, said the federation was established in 2019 in the Gambia, "following our participation in the martial art competition championship of 'BoxeChinoise', held in Senegal, where they came out third position during the African championship; That after the championship, they decided as trainers to establish the association, and to steer the affairs of martial arts in the country, with the sole objective of promoting and advancing the art in the country.

According to him, they have recently concluded an intra-regional 'BoxeChinoise' championship across all the regions and from these competitions emerged winners in diverse categories with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

"On the 28th of September, there will be a championship combat between winners of the first intra-regional competition and winners of the previous one. Winners in this particular competition will be awarded the said categories. After the championship, we will also have a black belt, referee and technical course training for participants to teach their students the new skills learned," he said.

Sohna Jeng Jawo, the Treasurer of the Federation said in 2023, their total income stood at D9,000 (Nine Thousand Dalasi); that the income of the Federation in 2022 was D25,500 (Twenty-Five Thousand Five Hundred Dalasi) in 2022, which declined to Sixteen Thousand, Two Hundred Dalasi (16,200.00) in 2024.

"We have a total expenditure of D32,000 (Thirty-Two Thousand Dalasi), and we rely on the contributions from our executive, exam fees from our students, tickets during events and trophies won in championships as our sources of revenue, to finance our activities," she said;

This, he said, shows that the federation is running at a budget deficit and as such, there is dire need for the government, public and private institutions and all other stakeholders, to come to their aid to ensure that they have the needed resources and financial support to finance their activities with ease. She said this will go a long way in ensuring that their objective of promoting martial arts in the Gambia is accomplished.

