Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Timba, 64 Party Supporters Denied Bail

Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader Jameson Timba and 64 of his supporters will remain in jail after Magistrate Collet Ncube denied them bail.

The group has tried to secure bail three times before, twice at the magistrates court and once at the High Court.

They also had their application for discharge dismissed at the close of the State's case on the charge of unlawful participation in a gathering.

They had filed a fresh bail application stating that circumstances had changed.

"The basis of the application was that there is now a lapse of considerable time since the accused persons were brought behind bars and bearing in mind that we have at least 65 witnesses going to the defence case it will take us several months to complete," said their lawyer Webster Jiti.

However, they were all acquitted on the charge of disorderly conduct and 12 freed individuals for having no connection with the alleged offences.

On Monday, the presiding magistrate ruled that their lawyers did not give new circumstances warranting their clients' release.

They are planning to appeal against the ruling.

Timba and supporters are accused of holding an unsanctioned meeting at Timba's residence in Avondale on June 16 this year.

The State alleges that they attacked officers who had come to check on what was happening at the house.

They deny the allegations.