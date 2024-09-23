Zimbabwe: Parliament Shortlists 9 All Male Applicants for Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Posts

A GLARING gender imbalance has reared its ugly head in the ongoing selection of commissioners of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), with all nine shortlisted candidates being male.

Ironically, just last year, 15 all female candidates were shortlisted to fill two vacancies for commissioners.

Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) sits to consider the nominees and shortlisted suitable candidates to serve on the ZHRC.

This time around, and according to an advertisement in the local media, the Parliament of Zimbabwe announced a shortlist of nine candidates, all men, who will undergo public interviews on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Parliament said it received 11 nominations, all male, and the CSRO shortlisted nine suitable candidates.

These include former Kadoma mayor, Muchineripi Chinyanganya, Nicholas Mapute, Stanely Moyo, Nkosana Mtunzi, Martin Muduva, Tatenda Mugabe, Pangani Munkombwe, Abram Mupuwi and Joe Muzurura

Commenting on the latest development, Advocate Nyari Mashayamombe queried why there is no female candidate among the list.

"Why is there zero woman on this list? I know I've personally applied a number of times not even make the shortlist?" she wrote on social media.

IClerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda said the interviews would be carried out in terms of the country's Constitution.

"The CSRO of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the ZHRC as provided for in Chapter 12 Part 2 of the Constitution," reads the notice.

The ZHRC, currently chaired by Jessie Fungai Majome, is one of the independent constitutional bodies set up in terms of the Constitution.

It is mandated to, among other things, promote awareness of and respect for all human rights and freedoms, promote the protection, development and realisation of all human rights and freedoms, monitor and assess observance of human rights and freedoms in Zimbabwe

It investigates the conduct of any authority or person, suspected of violating any of the human rights provided for in the Constitution's Declaration of Rights.

The Commission is also mandated to take necessary action to assist victims of human rights violations to receive justice.

The organisation also visits and inspect prisons, detention places, refugee camps and similar facilities where mentally disordered or intellectually handicapped persons are detained and make necessary recommendations about their conditions to the responsible minister.

It prepares and submit a human rights annual report to Parliament.