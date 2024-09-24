Nigeria: Maiduguri - Only N4.4bn Realised From N13.1bn Flood Donation - Official

The Borno Government says only N4.4bn is handy out of the N13.1bn donations and pledges made by groups and individuals for victims of the flood disaster.

Many organisations, groups and individuals announced donations and pledges in support of the victims.

Also, different personalities from within and outside Nigeria trooped in to sympathise with the government and people of Maiduguri over the Sept. 10 flood incident.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar made this known on Monday in Maiduguri while giving an update at the Borno State Government Flood Disaster Situation Room.

Tar said the available money had been handed over to the newly inaugurated Disaster Relief Disbursement Committee comprising people of integrity for disbursement to victims.

"It is an all encompassing committee with members from Federal and State Agencies, technocrats, traditional and religious leaders as well as representatives from the military, police, NSCDC, DSS, EFCC, ICPC among others.

"This morning, the Governor flagged-off cash support to the first batch of households for the commencement of rebuilding their homes," Tar said.

According to the commissioner, victims that receive rations of food items and cash support to last two weeks should be expecting another package of support.

The commissioner said many victims, particularly those that received cash and food ration in camps had returned to their homes, while debunking claims that people were forced to leave the camps.

"Nobody was forced to leave the camp nor compelled to stay in the camp, if he/she felt like going back home as water had receded in most areas. What the government intended to do is to merge some camps.

"About 40 per cent of the camps are schools, so, we want to merge some camps by moving those occupying schools to other depopulated camps for students to resume school," he said.

The commissioner also spoke about many other victims that refused to go to any of the camps, instead, they resorted to sleeping on the streets, filling stations and people business premises.

He said the state government has started registering them and giving them support, adding that they would be convinced to go to camps for their own safety.

Tar said those along Baga road would be encouraged to go to Gubio camp, while those along Custom area would be encouraged to go to Muna camp, and those along Bama road would be encouraged to go to Dalori camp.

He pleaded for patience and support to government and other partners engaged in various interventions to ameliorate the sufferings of the affected victims. (NAN)