Senegal: Don't Miss Globalquerque! in Albuquerque (Sept. 26-28)

Here's a shout-out to our listeners on KUNM-FM in Albuquerque and on stations throughout the great state of New Mexico. We know you're psyched for the annual Globalquerque! music festival this weekend in Albuquerque (Sept. 26-28). Featured will be Etran De L'Air, a seriously rocking Tuareg band from Niger we just saw last week at Brooklyn Bowl (half stage, half bowling alley, all fun!).

Also featured at Globalquerque will be the powerful Senegalese singer Sidi Samb and his group Afroflamenco who we saw Saturday night at New York's legendary Joe's Pub. Sidi combines West African musicians with Spanish artists--flamenco singer, dancer and guitarist. It's an idea he's nurtured over decades living in Seville, and it works beautifully. Highly recommended!

Go if you can, and greet the good folks at Globalquerque for us!

More info here