New York/Addis Ababa — September 22, 2024

1. The third meeting of the Committee of Heads of State and Government (CHSG) of the Africa CDC was held virtually on September 22, 2024, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), with the participation of distinguished Heads of State and Governments, international partners, and representatives of global health institutions.

2. The meeting focused on the challenge posed to the African health system by the Mpox outbreak with 29,152 cases since January 2024, representing an increase of 177% of cases for the same period compared to 2023. In addition, all 5 African regions are affected with 738 deaths. Mpox has been declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by Africa CDC and a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

3. The meeting congratulated Africa CDC for its proactivity and leadership in managing the outbreak and the collaboration with WHO. The meeting reviewed the progress made since the launch of the Mpox Continental Preparedness and Response Plan, which was enacted in response to the ongoing Mpox outbreak.

4. The Committee acknowledged the significant strides made in mobilizing resources to combat the Mpox outbreak, with nearly 4.3 million doses of vaccine secured out of a target of 10 million. Financial commitments totaling $314 million have been made towards the $599 million goal, with additional pledges expected from key partners this week like this one from US President Joe Biden.

An important support not outlined in the Mpox Continental Preparedness and Response Plan is linked to the local manufacturing of vaccines in Africa with the announcement made by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), which has contributed $72 million for vaccine development and $145 million to enhance manufacturing capacities in Africa, specifically for facilities in Kigali, Rwanda.

5. The Committee emphasized the need for continuous political and financial mobilization to ensure the outbreak is contained. The active engagement of AU member states, as well as regional and global partners, was highlighted as crucial to bolstering the response. The Chairperson announced a follow-up evaluation meeting which will involve a comprehensive review of the resource mobilization efforts and the situation on the ground. The meeting will be co-hosted by the Chairperson of the African Union, His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat with support from His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, who serves as the AU Champion for Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response.

6. The Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to continue advocating for support from all sectors, underlining the importance of collective responsibility and solidarity in overcoming the public health challenges posed by the Mpox epidemic.

7. The Committee extends its gratitude to all member states, partners, and organizations for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Africa's health and calls for sustained efforts in ensuring a robust response to Mpox.