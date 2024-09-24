African Leaders Meet On Mpox

President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the continent tackles Mpox, Africa needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to ensure equitable distribution of medical countermeasures based on transparent criteria and readiness to initiate vaccination. We ask Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to lead the consultation with member states to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and other medical countermeasures," said the President.

He was delivering South Africa's statement at the African Union Heads of State virtual meeting on Mpox on Sunday.

"We need a finance plan that is evidence-based, with sound forecasting of needs. The Africa CDC mandate on data sharing is the bedrock of global health security. This will help to ensure that public health threats are detected and shared across borders and with other continental and global stakeholders," said the President.

He said countries would only be able to effectively mobilise and direct funds if supported by reliable data.

"We call on all African countries to make use of this instrumental system that has been created by our own institution. We call for the urgent operationalisation of the Africa Epidemic Fund as the primary vehicle for epidemic response financial management."

He said as with COVID-19, Africa is still struggling to get the Mpox vaccine and treatment.

The President said the continent needs to manufacture Mpox vaccines in Africa to reduce costs and improve access.

"We must co-develop these medical countermeasures, share intellectual property and ensure technology transfer. In this regard, we welcome the agreement between Africa CDC and Bavarian Nordic to transfer the Mpox vaccine technology to African manufacturers," he said.

With the financial support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, Afreximbank, the European Union and other partners, President Ramaphosa said the continent should be able to start vaccine manufacturing by 2025.

"In the meantime, we appreciate the support from a number of countries to get vaccines in Africa.

"The COVID-19 experience taught us that we need predictable demand and off-take guarantees for the vaccines, medicines and diagnostics manufactured in Africa. African countries should therefore buy vaccines and other health products manufactured in Africa to ensure sustainable manufacturing on our continent."

He said this could be achieved through the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism.

Surveillance systems must be enhanced and healthcare delivery and infrastructure strengthened.

"We must ensure that frontline health workers have the necessary diagnostic tools, vaccines and antiviral treatments. We need tested public health messages that promote awareness and prevention.

"Beyond the targeted vaccination responses to outbreaks, we should explore the feasibility of continuing vaccinations in high-risk populations. This dual approach will help create a buffer against future outbreaks and protect our most vulnerable communities," he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The President commended the fact that Africa CDC had partnered with the WHO, UNICEF and other partners to develop the Mpox continental preparedness and response plan and to build, for the first time in Africa, one Continental Incident Management Team.

The total number of positive cases recorded in South Africa since the outbreak in May this year stands at 25 cases, including three deaths. Twelve of these were reported in Gauteng, 11 reported in KwaZulu-Natal and two in the Western Cape.

Africa CDC has signed a partnership agreement with the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and Bavarian Nordic to provide over 215 000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine.

Africa CDC will oversee the equitable distribution of these vaccines, prioritising local needs across the affected member states.