Africa: Senegal President Faye Agrees to Support Raila's AUC Candidature

New York, US — Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Chairmanship has continued to gather momentum after President William Ruto secured support from Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye during a meeting in New York.

At 44, President Faye is the continent's youngest leader, having been elected on March 24. He has prioritized fighting corruption, injustice, and poverty, promising "systemic changes" in his country.

A statement from the presidency noted that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Raila faces candidates from Djibouti, Mauritius, and Madagascar, all vying to succeed the outgoing Chairperson, Moussa Faki.

The African Union Commission has invited candidates to apply for the positions of Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, and six Commissioner posts ahead of elections scheduled for February 2025.

