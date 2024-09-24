Nigeria: Ignore Fabricated Document Claiming That Bandits and 'Media Promoters' Will Be Compensated By Nigeria's Zamfara State Government

Ignore fabricated document claiming that bandits and 'media promoters' will be compensated by Nigeria's Zamfara state government

IN SHORT: A document shared on social media claims that Sahara Reporters has reported that the Zamfara state government intends to compensate bandits and "media promoters" to address insecurity. Both the Zamfara state government and the publication have refuted it.

Has the Zamfara state government allocated over N1 billion to pay bandits and media promoters as part of its efforts to address insecurity in the state?

That's the claim in what appears to be a screenshot of a document from the Zamfara state government.

Zamfara is a state in the northwest region of Nigeria. It's known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Hausa and Fulani, and its economy is mainly based on agriculture.

The document is titled "RE: NORTH-WESTERN GOVERNORS/UN-ORGANIZED SECURITY SUMMIT IN KATSINA" and dated 30 July 2024. It appears to be signed by "secretary to the state governor, Abubakar Nakwada".

One September 2024 post sharing the document reads, in part: "This is how Zamfara State settles the Bandits Kingpins and the 'Media Promoters'."

The document, which lists bandit kingpins and media promoters to whom the funds should be sent, has been criticised by some users.

"Media promoters" in this context appears to refer to those who would report the state in a favourable manner in the media.

Banditry in northern Nigeria has become a major security challenge, with armed groups engaging in violent criminal activities such as kidnappings, cattle rustling, and attacks on villages. These bandits, often heavily armed, operate mostly in the northwestern states like Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Sokoto.

The document has also been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

The document has caused concern among Nigerians on social media, but is it from the Zamfara state government? We checked.

Fake document

The document instructs the governor to approve the funds in the document from the "State Security Trust Fund" and also instructs the "state ministry of finance" to release the amount to the listed names.

To address the state's persistent security challenges, the governor inaugurated a board of trustees for the state security trust fund in February 2024. The fund aims to mobilise resources to fight insecurity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But a red flag is that the document in the screenshot has no letterhead and does not follow the standard format of an official document. Letters from high-ranking government officials, such as governors or secretaries, usually have a crest, seal or emblem representing the sender's office.

For example, an appointment letter from the office of the secretary to the government of Zamfara state from 2020 looks quite different to the viral document.

Another red flag is that the document is full of grammatical errors. This is unusual for official documents, which aim to communicate in a professional tone.

Abubakar Nakwada, who appears to have signed the document, has described it as "fake, misleading and false" in an interview with the Nigerian daily newspaper Punch.

Omoyele Sowore, founder of online news agency Sahara Reporters, has also debunked the document.

It is, clearly, fake.

The fake letter was also posted here, here, here, here and here.