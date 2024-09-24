Nigeria: Dubois Defeats Anthony Joshua At Wembley

22 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Daniel Dubois stunned the world and knocked out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of their bout for the IBF heavyweight title yesterday night.

The two rivals finally met inside the ring to battle it out for the heavyweight title inside of a packed-out Wembley stadium and to the surprise of many, it was Dubois who emerged victorious.

From the opening bell, 'Dynamite' Dubois put on a sensational display as he showcased his immense power and scored a knockdown in the opening round.

A stunned 'AJ' returned to his corner to seek the guidance of trainer Ben Davison and, in the second round, he did manage to hang on Dubois pushed forward.

However, Joshua never looked as though he'd recovered from the early blow and was on the canvas once again in the third round, just seconds before the bell rang.

It was all over two rounds later after Joshua caught Dubois and charged forward before the IBF heavyweight champion delivered a brutal hook that sent his rival to the canvas.

Joshua attempted to get back to his feet for the third time in the fight but stumbled over and gave the referee a simple decision to call off the bout.(Mailonline)

