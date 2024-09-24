Nigeria: PCN Seals 581 Medicine Shops in Adamawa

Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 581 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Adamawa State.

The director of Enforcement of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, Stephen Esumoni, the made this known during an interface with newsmen in Yola.

Esumoni said the operation, which lasted for one week, ensured that all medicine retail shops adhered strictly to the guidelines contained in the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act 2022.

He said during the visit of the council on an annual inspection exercise it was noticed that many registered patent medicine vendors were operating far beyond the scope of their licenses.

"We visited 816 premises in Yola North, Yola South, Mubi North, Mubi South, Girei, Numan, Michika and Demsa local government areas. This is made up of 98 pharmacies, 497 patent medicine shops and 221 illegal premises. Out of this number, a total of 581 premises comprising of 35 pharmacies, 325 shops and 221 illegal medicine shops were sealed," he said.