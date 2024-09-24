Nigeria: Adamawa Govt. Confirms 12 Deaths From Cholera Outbreak

The Adamawa State Government said out of 50 samples of suspected cases, 30 were positive.

The Adamawa State Government on Sunday confirmed the outbreak of cholera with 12 deaths recorded.

The Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwami, who confirmed the outbreak in a statement in Yola, the state capital, said that out of 50 samples of suspected cases, 30 were positive.

Mr Tangwami said that six of the deaths were recorded at facility, six occured at home while about 308 people were admitted with 244 treated and discharged,

"On behalf of the state Governor, I want to inform you all that we have received results of samples sent to NCDC for confirmation. Its confirmed that what we are dealing with is Acute watery Diarrhea or Cholera.

"Unfortunately, out of the 50 samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) in Abuja, 30 samples returned positive for cholera, six came back negative, two still on going and 12 still pending in isolation.

"With these results, therefore, I want to confirm to the public that there is an outbreak of cholera in Adamawa.

"People should be cautious of their movements, interactions, personal hygiene, and the source of water they drink.

"The public is assured that the government, through its health workers, is doing everything possible by the grace of God to contain the situation as done in the past with other similar outbreaks.

"We ask that people should continue to pray for us as we face this monster. They should remain calm and cooperate with health workers as they go around to sensitise and give professional advice," he said.