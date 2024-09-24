Liberia: Making Diaspora Community's Efforts Count in Liberia's Development

Monrovia — Liberia remains one of the world's poorest countries, even though it declared independence as early as 1847, a time when no other African country dared to venture into seeking freedom from imperialist control.

Infrastructural development and sustained systems continue to elude the country despite its rich natural resources and the presence of many citizens who are foreign-trained and have experienced life in organized, system-driven countries like the United States, Australia, and Great Britain.

Due to the lack of a sustained national agenda that transcends political affiliations, each administration establishes its own priorities, aiming to address some of the nation's critical needs such as roads connectivity, electricity and water supply, and the quality of health and education, alongside bread-and-butter issues. However, no government has succeeded in fully implementing its development programs due to rampant corruption and wasteful spending, such as lavish salaries and benefits for a select few officials.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, a long-serving politician, looks forward to establishing a foundation expected to redeem the country from its developmental and governance setbacks. Nonetheless, achieving this mission is anticipated to be challenging, not guaranteed by mere aspirations.

As he prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the President continues to engage in consultations and programs aimed at fostering development in Liberia.

One of President Boakai's recent engagements involved Liberians residing in America, Canada, and other parts of the world, whom he believes have a stake in Liberia's development as the world's eighth poorest nation.

An Executive Mansion press release announced that over the weekend, the Liberian leader launched a formal forum known as the Annual National Diaspora Dialogue.

According to the statement, the objective of the Annual National Dialogue is to foster a collective approach to national development.

President Boakai spoke to scores of Diaspora Liberians on Staten Island in New York, highlighting the potential benefits of coordinated engagement between Liberians abroad and those at home.

Despite remittances and the construction of personal infrastructure such as real estate, and individual contributions to crisis mitigation, including pandemics, Liberians in the diaspora have not yet adopted a coordinated approach to supporting national development.

Regarding political differences, many Liberians in the diaspora, like those at home, often disagree and typically refrain from supporting administrations that do not align with their political philosophies.

"He expressed the government's desire to enhance the effectiveness and reach of the Diaspora Office in its interactions with Liberians abroad and acknowledged the significant role played by Liberians outside of Liberia in supporting the nation, especially during challenging times," the Executive Mansion noted.

Facing numerous challenges, such as a lack of domestic funding to undertake major projects since coming back into power eight months ago, the ruling Unity Party is tasked with finding all necessary mechanisms to alleviate poverty and improve the country's physical infrastructure.

"He further emphasized that a more focused administration of diaspora relations with the government and the country at large would yield substantial benefits in trade, tourism, education, business, and national harmony," the statement added.

The gathering, hosted at Curtis High School, brought together Liberians from various parts of the United States, as well as state and municipal officials from New York and Staten Island.

The Executive Mansion's statement also noted that Erasmus Williams, Coordinator of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, announced the formation of a Steering Committee to oversee Diaspora affairs.

The committee, co-chaired by Mr. Charles Blake of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Diaspora Office, includes representatives from the Liberian Legislature, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the Liberian Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Other members include the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the International Organization for Migration, the Liberian US Umbrella Organization, Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), and other Civil Society Organizations.

Williams, the coordinator of the dialogue forum, also disclosed the establishment of a Planning Committee for the Diaspora Liberians Annual Return 2024 (D-LAR24), with Dr. Clarice F. Kulah of Georgia as the Chairperson and Mr. Emmanuel S. Wettee of Ohio as the Co-chair. Other members of the Planning Committee named by Williams include Ms. Robena L. Vincent, Ambassador Edwin Yarngo, Ms. Hesta Baker, Ms. Kambleh Russ, Ms. Mai Urey, Ms. Joyce Seyon, and Colorado State Representative of the 40th District Naquetta Ricks.

"Mr. Williams stated that the goal of the Diaspora Liberians Annual Return 2024 (D-LAR24) is to showcase Liberia's potential as a world-class destination and to reconnect people with Liberian heritage," the statement continued.

The Executive Mansion's statement concludes by disclosing that "The event, to be held at the end of the year, will feature activities such as the Diaspora Investment Forum, Liberian Cultural Showcase, Tours and Site Visits, Business Networking, Youth Engagement and Skills Development, Nationwide Heritage Match, and Sports Events including soccer matches and track and field."

With President Boakai's campaign promises of reforms and a good governance approach to enable development, citizens, both home and away, cannot wait too long to see these expert ideas translated into tangible actions that would attract people from other parts of the world to invest and promote the development of a country that lags behind in every developmental phase.