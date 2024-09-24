Liberia: Koijee Urges Cllr. Scott to Push for Justice in Charloe Musu Murder Case

Monrovia — The Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Tamba Koijee, has urged former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott to use her recent incarceration and subsequent acquittal in the Charloe Musu murder case as motivation to pressure the government to identify the real perpetrator.

During a press conference on Monday, September 23, 2024, at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, Koijee expressed his support for the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Cllr. Scott, citing the failure of her accusers to present sufficient evidence to convict her and her co-defendants of murder.

The CDC Secretary General recalled the "malicious lies and dangerous propaganda" spread about him while he was serving as City Mayor of Monrovia under the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, which linked him to the crime.

"If nothing can motivate the former Chief Justice and the President [Joseph Boakai] to find the murderer, then I don't know what will. That's double jeopardy--she went to jail, it was a public disgrace and an embarrassment. She should be zealous and driven to find the person who caused her family so much pain," he asserted.

Koijee criticized those who accused him of using Varlee Telleh, an employee of the Monrovia City Corporation, to murder Charloe Musu, calling it "sad, disappointing, insincere, and shocking."

"At this point, the former Chief Justice should be more zealous and determined to pressure the Unity Party government to further investigate the case and uncover the murderer," he added.

Koijee emphasized that, given Cllr. Scott's former role as the fourth-highest official in the Liberian government, she should be particularly concerned about clearing her name. Having been accused of murdering her own niece, imprisoned under the former CDC government, and later acquitted under the current Unity Party administration, Koijee said her situation should stir her emotions and professional integrity to call for justice.

"Her time as Chief Justice, reaching one of the highest levels of national government, should compel her to demand that the government find the perpetrator," he stated.

He also urged the Boakai-Koung administration to allocate sufficient financial resources to facilitate a thorough investigation into the crime. "The government needs to invest in this investigation to ensure the murderer is found," he emphasized.

"It's unfortunate that after her release, the case seems to have been abandoned without the culprit being found and punished according to the law. This young girl's death should not just be forgotten, and that's why, when I was the sitting Mayor of Monrovia, I cooperated with the police and provided my side of the story," he remarked.

Koijee reiterated his commitment to aiding the investigation, calling on his false accusers, who are now serving in the Unity Party government, to join the efforts in finding the real culprit.

He also suggested that instead of focusing on burying the deceased, the priority should be finding the murderer. "They should focus on the real priority--finding the murderer before discussing burial. Stop rushing the matter; we need to bring this case to a resolution," Koijee concluded.