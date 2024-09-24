Liberia: Support for WECC Now Flowing

-- U.S. Justice Delegation is due here to support efforts

The United States Embassy near Monrovia has announced the arrival of an interagency delegation of representatives from the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Justice.

The purpose of the visit, according to a release from the embassy, is to strengthen U.S.-Liberian cooperation across the justice sector and contribute to Liberian efforts to establish a War & Economic Crimes Court.

"From September 22-24, 2024, an interagency delegation of representatives from the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Criminal Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Justice (U.S. Attorney's Office, Philadelphia), and Federal Bureau of Investigation will visit Liberia to strengthen U.S.-Liberian cooperation across the justice sector and contribute to Liberian efforts to establish a War & Economic Crimes Court."

The statement added that the delegation will meet representatives from the Liberian government, as well as Liberian counterparts in law enforcement, the legal sector, and civil society, to build partnerships, exchange ideas, and share experiences about prosecuting complex cases in a trauma-informed and victim-centric way.

"The delegation brings extensive experience investigating and prosecuting war crimes and other atrocity crimes, as well as victim support."

Beth Van Schaak, the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice who is spearheading the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia, hailed the delegation's visit.

She reiterated her country's commitment to assisting Liberia in establishing the war and economic crimes court that would prosecute perpetrators of the 14-year conflict.

"We commend Liberia's commitment to build a War and Economic Crimes Court, and we are proud to send this delegation to Liberia to support local efforts towards justice and accountability," said Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack. "We stand ready to be a partner as Liberia takes on this challenge, and we hope this visit will be the start of a productive relationship, where both U.S. and Liberian officials can learn from each other."

The establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court has been gaining some momentum after President Joseph Boakai signed an executive order to establish the country's first war crimes court, more than 20 years after the end of two civil wars that killed 250,000 people.

The move was hailed by top members of the diplomatic community, including US Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez. She commended Boakai for taking a "historic and courageous step to bring justice and accountability for the atrocities. committed."

The House of Representatives and senate also approved the court establishment. Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi was appointed by President Boakai as the Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

In a letter written to Cllr. Massaquoi, President Boakai expressed confidence in his ability to spearhead the court and ensure that justice is served rightly to victims of the 14-year civil war.

"Consistent with the executive order establishing this office, we trust you will expedite its full implementation," the letter said.

Cllr. Massaquoi's appointment came barely a month after President Boakai signed an executive order to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court, intended to penalize those who committed atrocities during the conflict era. His role involved setting up the court and conducting research and studies in consultation with international partners.

"As you are aware, the establishment of this office and the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia represents a historic milestone in the fight against corruption and impunity in this country," President Boakai remarked. "I am convinced that combating these corrosive practices in our society will contribute to peace, sustainable development, and prosperity. You are expected to use your best efforts to ensure the success of this initiative. I trust that you will carry out your duties with the utmost diligence, dedication, and loyalty to your country."

Cllr. Massaquoi's appointment was highly resisted by members of the civil society groups for his involvement in the case of Agnes Reeves Taylor from the National Patriotic Front for Liberia in legal disputes involving human rights activists.

The president immediately revoked his appointment. The Ministry of Information announced that a committee will be formed to oversee the appointment of a new WECC Executive Director. Chaired by the Justice Ministry, the committee will include representatives from the Liberia National Bar Association, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, and other prominent organizations. The committee has a 21-day timeline to recommend three candidates for the position to the president.