Liberia: Ngafuan Highlights U.S. Contributions to Liberia

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has emphasized the significant role of the United States in Liberia's development during a courtesy meeting with U.S. Ambassador Mark C. Toner.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Minister Ngafuan stated, "The story of Liberia can not be told without dedicating substantial chapters to the United States Government, whose continuous support has been vital to our development."

He acknowledged the U.S. contributions, including efforts in restoring peace, waiving Liberia's debt, and providing US$257 million under the Millennium Challenge Corporation for the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee hydroelectric facility, as well as support during the Ebola crisis.

"America has always stood by our side as a strong partner in progress. We are grateful for your support and remain committed to working together," Minister Ngafuan said, calling for a strengthened partnership to advance Liberia's agenda.

He noted that a robust partnership would foster strategic relationships essential for generating innovative development ideas and addressing national challenges across key economic sectors.

"As Minister, I aspire to be a trustworthy strategic partner for the U.S. government, ensuring accountability in our collaboration," he added.

Minister Ngafuan highlighted the importance of implementing tangible projects that will have a swift impact on the lives of ordinary Liberians.

"We are currently developing a new national development plan and budget, and it is crucial that these align to effectively address our nation's needs," he stated.

In response, Ambassador Toner reaffirmed the U.S. as Liberia's largest bilateral partner, recalling the significant support provided during the country's recovery in 2003.

He commended Liberia for its successful democratic processes, including two recent presidential elections, which he described as a historic achievement in West Africa.

"The United States remains committed to building a strong and strategic relationship with Liberia as we support its development efforts," Ambassador Toner concluded.

Also attending the meeting was USAID Acting Director, Economic and Political Affairs Counsellor, and members of the Senior Management team of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.