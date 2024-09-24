Nigeria: North Central APC Pays Solidarity Visit to Ganduje

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 's North-Central elders have stormed the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Monday to express solidarity with the national chairman on his victory in a High Court suit seeking his removal and the Edo governorship election victory of the party.

Leader of the APC faithful and former Senate President Ameh Ebute declared that the 2027 general elections would be a walkover for the party with Ganduje as the chairman.

He said: "We feel we should be the first to come and congratulate you on winning the Edo governorship election for the party for adding Edo to states controlled by the APC. We are happy that the suit seeking your sack as national chairman was struck out.

"We have come to congratulate you on these great achievements. We make an undertaking, we are solidly behind you, and we will continue to support you and your administration to continue taking APC to the next level.

"We have no doubt that with these types of steps that you have taken, the 2027 election will be a walkover for all our candidates, including the presidential candidate."

In his response, Ganduje commended the group for the show of solidarity and assured that the party under him would work hard to assemble more members and win more states for the APC.

"As a party, we will continue to work hard. We aim to recruit more members to our party and to win more states for the party.

The election of Saturday indicates that our efforts are yielding results," he said.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman declared that the party under his leadership will adopt the approach deployed in Edo to win the November 16 Ondo and 2025 Anambra states governorship elections to secure victory for the party.

Ganduje, who spoke at the closing of the Edo State governorship election situation room in Abuja, also said the Edo election victory was difficult because APC competed with a sitting government led by one of her own (Governor Godwin Obaseki).

"You know, the children of the same father but different mothers, when there's a contest, it is always very keen. The fight continued until yesterday, we were able to bring him down.

"You know is driven by knowledge but not just beating about the bush, that is taking action based on knowledge, based on information, based on data. So we have data now before us. We will sit down and invite good social scientists who scrutinise every action and inaction to guide us during subsequent elections.

"I would like to remind you that we have a programme. We have a project called political demarginalisation. That project is to shut down the South-East; five states are in the zone. We have two states, but two for a big party like APC is not good enough. We want to see how we can retake the entire South-East," he added.