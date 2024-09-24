Nigeria: Leadership Crisis Responsible for Defections in Our Party - NNPP

The leadership crisis at the national echelon of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is responsible for the defection of members from Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed by the committee set up by the party's state chapter to investigate the recent defection of a state House of Assembly lawmaker.

Mr Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, a member representing the Toto/Gadabuke constituency, left the party in August for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter read on the house floor in August.

Isimbabi cited division in NNPP at the national level as the primary reason for his defection.

Shortly after his defection, another NNPP lawmaker, Mr Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, representing the Doma South constituency, dumped the party.

Mr Abubakar also blamed the crisis at the national level for his exit and joining the ruling party.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Lafia, Mr Isimbabi said the committee constituted by NNPP to investigate the circumstances leading to his defection to APC vindicated him.

The committee stated in its report, submitted on Saturday, September 21st, that the crisis at the national level has made it impracticable for the party to coordinate members and perform its function diligently.

"It is our finding and submission that a division that will justify a defection should make the political party impossible or impracticable to function or one that directly affects the person in question, a division that strikes at the root of membership of the person concerned.

" We relied on the cases of division at the national level of the NNPP as listed by Hon. member if carefully considered. It is, therefore, our opinion that Hon. member has clearly established such a division in our party NNPP at the national level and is therefore justified in defecting," the committee submitted.

The lawmaker appreciated the committee's work without fear, favour, or sentiment and for adhering to constitutional provisions on defection.

He said that he officially resigned from NNPP on Aug. 2024 after due consultation with stakeholders and other people in his constituency.

"On 21st August, 2024, I submitted a resignation letter to my former party NNPP.

"And after a week, I officially announced my resignation on the floor of the House where the leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau read my resignation letter during the House proceedings.

"My resignation from my former party, NNPP, was due to division in NNPP at the National level where there are two leaderships with two different NNPP logos operating and series of pending court cases," he said.