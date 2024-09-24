Nigeria: Suicide, Depression Rate in Cross River Alarming - Expert Laments

Calabar — Suicide and depression have been described as ravaging evil wind destroying family, communities at large and must be stopped before further harm was done.

The Chairman, State Planning Commission, Bong Duke made this known, weekend during the (Calabar Walkathon 5.0) a walk against Sucide and Depression organized by the Healthy Billionares (HB) Club 12.5km walk within the City.

"We know that depression and suicide are ravaging evil wind , causing various degrees of havoc in oir communities, hence the state government isctrying to ensure that no CrossRiverians goes to bed hungry.

"We are trying to ensure that citizens of Nigeria live happily We have a slogan in Cross River that is tagged season of sweetness.

"So we try to make people happy The Governor has also announced an extended maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers, as well as the state health insurance scheme , which, with 1,000 naira you can receive quality healthcare. So this is to ensure that people are healthy We take healthcare as a priority in Cross River.

The Governor decided to ensure Cross River State produces the healthiest citizens in Nigeria by 2027 So doing this fitness work is not just against depression and suicide It's also to ensure we are physically fit.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State government, Professor Owan Enoh who represented Governor Bassey Otu said the exercise was another way of sensitising the people to keep fit and avoid depression.

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly Elvert Eyambem said through the walk all forms of suicidal tendencies wil be avoided.

Chairman of the Healthy Billionares Club, Mr Eric Anderson said the Walk is intended to keep citizen of the State in healthy condition.

Anderson also said this one way of taking many people out of drugs abuse, Sucide, and depression which is ravaging the society, as they also intend to further take the message to smaller groups as well as the grassroots.