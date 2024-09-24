Nigeria: Windshield Crack - Flight Was Smooth, No Panic Among Passengers, Air Peace Clarifies

A domestic carrier, Air Peace, has clarified reports that its aircraft flying from Akure, Ondo State capital, to Abuja suffered a windshield crack that led to panic among passengers.

The airline's management, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the flight went smoothly and the aircraft landed safely without any abnormal event.

It stated that although the aircraft's windshield suffered a crack on the outer layer of the front window of the First Officer's side, it was discovered by the cockpit crew and replaced upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to reports about a windshield shattering on Air Peace Flight from Akure to Abuja, which supposely "caused panic on the flying passenger. We would like to state clearly that there was no such panic event on the said flight. On the contrary, it was a smooth flight that landed safely without any abnormal event.

"The windshield had a crack on the outer layer of the front window of the First Officer's side, which was discovered by the cockpit crew. On no account was the safety of the flight or safety of the passenger jeopardized in the process. This particular flight operated Normal from Akure to Abuja and landed safely in Abuja without any unsafe events or safety concerns. On landing at Abuja airport, the Pilots did their normal workaround and reported the cracked outer layer of one of the windshields to the engineers who immediately commenced the replacement of the cracked windshield.

"It is, however, wrong and unacceptable for people to peddle falsehood just to tarnish the image of the airline when, in actual fact, there was never any development that caused panic on the passengers of this flight. This is false, and such negative reports should be discouraged and stopped immediately. Air Peace will never jeopardize the safety of its esteemed passengers and will continue to prioritize the highest standard of safety in its operations."