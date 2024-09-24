Nigeria: Kogi Assembly Calls for Sack of EFCC Chair, Alleges Assassination Attempt On Ododo, Bello

24 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The Kogi State House of Assembly has demanded the immediate removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, citing alleged unprofessional conduct in handling the case against former Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The resolution was passed during a plenary session on Monday in the assembly's chamber in Lokoja.

The lawmakers condemned what they described as an unprovoked attack by EFCC operatives on the Kogi State Government Lodge, asserting that it was an assault on both Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and the people of the state.

The call for Olukoyede's dismissal came after a motion of urgent public importance was raised by Hon. Akus Lawal, representing Ankpa 1 State constituency, and seconded by Hon. Jacob Olawunmi of Ijumu State constituency.

After deliberating on the incidents, the assembly described the confrontations on April 17 and September 18 as assassination attempts against the former governor and a direct threat to the current governor's life.

"The unprovoked attack on the governor's lodge, including the firing of live rounds within a diplomatic zone, illustrates that the EFCC has exceeded its mandate and acts without accountability," the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, said while presenting the resolution.

