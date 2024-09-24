Nigeria: Elliot Imoh Set to Release 'Bigger Than Boss' EP Featuring Top Nigerian Artists

Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter Elliot Imoh, popularly known as Elijaze, is gearing up to release his latest project titled "Bigger Than Boss". The upcoming EP features collaborations with some of Nigeria's most popular artists, including Jeriq, Portable, Magnito, and Dremo.

The project, which includes music production from Blazer Dagr8, Major Bangz, and Five Oh, promises to be a game-changer in the music scene.

Born and raised in Nigeria's Delta State, Elliot has been making waves in the music industry for years.

His previous projects, such as Energy and Moscow to Naija, have already caught the attention of fans in both Nigeria and Russia, where he currently resides. "Bigger Than Boss" is expected to elevate his career even further.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Imoh said, "I've put my heart and soul into this EP. Working with some of the best artists and producers in Nigeria has been a dream come true."

The EP has been a long time in the making, with Imoh recording much of it while living in Russia. Despite the distance, he worked closely with Nigerian producers and artists, often flying back to Lagos for video shoots and meetings. "It hasn't been easy," Imoh admitted. "But the hard work was worth it. This project is my biggest accomplishment so far, and I can't wait for my fans to hear it."

The collaborations on "Bigger Than Boss" are one of the key highlights. Jeriq, Portable, Magnito, and Dremo bring their own unique styles to the tracks, blending perfectly with Imoh's sound.

The EP promises to offer a mix of hip-hop, Afrobeats, and rap, creating a fresh and dynamic listening experience for fans. "Each of these artists brought something special to the table," Imoh explained. "They pushed me to be better, and I'm proud of what we've created together."

Anticipation builds and fans are eagerly awaiting the drop of "Bigger Than Boss". With a mix of top talent and standout production, the EP is set to make a significant impact on the Nigerian music industry. Imoh's journey from Nigeria to Russia, and now back to the Nigerian music scene, showcases his dedication and passion for his craft.

"I've learned so much along the way," Imoh reflected. "This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for what's to come."

'Bigger Than Boss' is expected to be released soon across all major streaming platforms.