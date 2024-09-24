Nigeria: Desertification - Sokoto Gov Launches 1m Tree-Planting Initiative

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has launched a tree-planting initiative aimed at tackling desertification in the state.

The programme, which targets planting one million trees, was inaugurated during a ceremony held at the Government House, Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu emphasised the critical need for environmental conservation and called on residents to halt the indiscriminate felling of trees.

He urged all 23 local government councils to replicate the tree-planting exercise in their respective areas to promote a sustainable future for Sokoto.

He also pledged to introduce alternative cooking methods to reduce the reliance on firewood, which contributes to deforestation.

The governor called on traditional rulers and community leaders to play an active role in supporting the initiative to ensure the protection and growth of the newly planted trees.

Alhaji Nura Dalhatu Tangaza, the Commissioner for Environment, said the project would be carried out in collaboration with local communities, schools, youth groups, NGOs, and international organisations.

The trees planted will help combat soil erosion, enhance groundwater recharge, and improve air quality as part of the state's broader environmental conservation strategy, he said.