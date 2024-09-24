Nigeria: FCT Police Take Custody of Suspect Accused of Taking Woman to Hotel for Ritual

24 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The FCT Police Command has confirmed that it has received from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FCT Command, one Joseph Efe (30) accused of taking a woman to an Abuja hotel with the aim of using her for ritual.

The command's spokeswoman, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, revealed that the suspect was arrested on September 17 over alleged kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder of one Olivia Ijeoma Chukwuemeka, a 25-year-old woman from Abia State.

The police said the suspect forcefully and criminally confining the woman to a room in Top View Hotel, Wuse, allegedly for ritual purposes as purported in viral video footage making rounds wherein the victim was gagged, with her legs and hands tied with tape.

The statement said, "While discreet investigation into the matter has commenced, the FCT police command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to collaborate with other relevant security agencies in the effort against crime and criminality within the Federal Capital Territory."

